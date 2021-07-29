MILFORD, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags, has expanded its safety sign offerings to now include standalone ISO 7010-based symbol designs.
Clarion Safety's recently released ISO 7010 symbol safety signs are designed to provide important information needed to help avoid accidents, notify about health hazards, and inform about needed equipment, first aid materials, and exits in fires and other emergencies. Each sign's format and symbols has been carefully chosen to provide clear, standards-based content. The goal: giving people the information they need to understand and avoid potential hazards in today's public spaces and work environments – helping to avoid accidents as well as decrease liability exposure.
Clarion Safety's ISO 7010 symbol safety signs use a colored surround shape (a triangle, circle, or square) to define their overall safety function and to make these messages more easily noticed and recognized. According to ISO, there are five types of safety symbols, each with its own defined combination of color, contrast color, and shape, all of which are included in Clarion Safety's newest collection:
Warning: A black-banded yellow triangle with a black symbol signifies a potential hazard and encourages cautionary procedures.
Mandatory: A blue circle with a white symbol to indicate the requirement for a specific action to be taken.
Prohibition: A black symbol behind a red circle with a slash that is used to instruct staff when certain behaviors or actions are not allowed.
Safety Equipment/Safe Condition: A green square with a white symbol is used to indicate the location of first aid and health kits, as well as emergency exits.
Fire Equipment/Action: A red square with a white symbol that serves as a quick way to identify fire exits and equipment locations.
These signs are designed in line with the ANSI/ISO standards and can help you meet OSHA requirements. The use of symbols in warnings and instructions is essential to the ISO 3864-2 standards and is encouraged in the ANSI Z535.4 standards.
"Bringing symbols into your workplace, especially using designs that are standards-based and by presenting them in a consistent manner, is a significant step forward in meeting your overall goal of communicating safety information efficiently and effectively," says Angela Lambert, Clarion Safety's Director of Standards Compliance. Lambert is also actively involved at the leadership level in the ANSI and ISO standards, including as chair of ANSI Z535.1, a standard that focuses on safety colors, including those used in safety signs, labels, tags, and markings.
"Our new collection of ISO 7010 symbol signs help call attention to important safety information related to hazards, mandatory or prohibited actions, and the location of emergency equipment or exits."
With quality at the forefront, Clarion Safety's new ISO 7010 signs are produced with long-lasting and durable materials that are rated positively for ultraviolet light, water, and chemical resistance. These signs can be produced on indoor/outdoor vinyl or high performance indoor plastic materials. The vinyl is made with an acrylic adhesive and rated for extreme temperatures ranging from -40 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit. The plastic material is intended for mounting on flat surfaces and performs best at temperatures between 32 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Both of these sign materials are available in varying shapes and sizes. Clarion Safety also offers sign customization services; nearly any component of the sign can be tailored to meet a facility's specifications. Reach out to Clarion Safety's team for help or use their online custom design tool.
To learn more about safety sign best practices, visit Clarion Safety's online Resource Center.
Clarion Safety also accepts media inquiries and speaking opportunities related to workplace safety and risk and visual communications best practices. To submit a media inquiry, visit the company's Newsroom and select the "For the Media" tab.
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.
Media Contact
Erin Earley, Clarion Safety Systems, 570-296-5686, eearley@clarionsafety.com
SOURCE Clarion Safety Systems