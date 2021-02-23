MILFORD, Pa., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs and tags, is pleased to announce that its founder, Geoffrey Peckham, has been reappointed as chair of the International Organization for Standardization's Technical Committee 145 (ISO/TC 145).
ISO/TC 145 is one of the most influential standards-writing committees in the world. This international committee standardizes the vast majority of symbols people see on a daily basis. At its root, TC 145 is in charge of the continual development of an international language of symbols used on signs, products and in the built environment to inform people of a wide variety of meanings. Considered most important, ISO/TC 145 is the horizontal ISO technical committee that all other ISO committees must work through to standardize symbols used to convey safety information. Whether seen on signs posted in workplaces or on warning labels permanently attached to products, ISO/TC 145 safety symbols communicate essential messages meant to protect people from harm.
Peckham was first nominated by the secretary of ISO/TC 145, the British Standards Institution (BSI), and approved by ISO, to replace Barry Gray as ISO/TC 145 chair in January 2018. In December 2020, Peckham was renominated by BSI to serve a second term. In drafting their renomination, BSI positively cited Peckham's expert knowledge, skills in leading TC 145's delegates to consensus, and his ability to innovate and find creative solutions. His renomination was approved in February 2021 by the ISO Central Secretariat and he will serve a three-year term, running from 2021 to 2023.
In their congratulatory letter to Mr. Peckham, the ISO Central Secretariat stated, "The fact of your reappointment speaks to your demonstrated skills and abilities as chair of your committee and your renewed commitment is greatly appreciated. In the spirit of continuous improvement which defines the ISO culture to which you have greatly contributed, I would encourage you to use your reappointment as an opportunity to identify any possible areas for further development."
ISO/TC 145's workload is substantial. Its subcommittees and working groups must either reaffirm or revise their standards every five years from the date of last publication. ISO/TC 145 currently has 34 standards under its control. In addition, ISO TC/145's subcommittees have a continual flow of new symbols to consider for standardization, a multi-year process that involves numerous opportunities for input from participating countries' delegations.
Peckham says, "I'm honored to continue to hold this position – it's a privilege to lead this technical committee in defining worldwide best practices for symbol-based communication. The 53 countries involved with ISO/TC 145 are shaping an essential global language that helps people to safely use products and navigate their environment."
As a company, Clarion Safety is a longstanding and active member of both the U.S. and international standards bodies responsible for safety signs and labels. In the U.S., this is the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). Internationally this is ISO. Clarion Safety has been a member of ISO/TC 145 for over 20 years. For over 30 years, Clarion Safety has been a member of the ANSI Z535 committee – the U.S. committee in charge of standards written for safety colors, safety signs, safety symbols, product safety labels, safety tags, and how safety information is presented in product manuals.
Peckham served as chair of the ANSI Z535 committee for nearly a decade. In 2020, in line with the committee's succession planning, Peckham and vice chair, Paul Frantz, made the decision to step down and let others take on the committee's leadership.
Peckham also recently retired as a member of the ANSI Z535 committee. "The committee's work is important and, looking back, I can tell you it has been a true joy to have played a part in progressing the Z535 standards over the past thirty years," says Peckham. Clarion Safety's Angela Lambert, its director of standards compliance initiatives, continues to represent the company on the ANSI Z535 committee and serves as chair of the ANSI Z535.1 subcommittee.
Peckham says, "It's time for new blood and new ideas to take root to keep the ANSI Z535 standards relevant to today's safety issues. I'm confident this will happen. By passing the torch to Angela and other committee members, the ANSI Z535 standards will continue to set the bar for safety communication best practices in the United States. I'm also confident that harmonization with ISO/TC 145's new and revised standards will also continue to take place, because Angela Lambert and other Z535 committee leaders are actively involved on the U.S. TAG to ISO/TC 145."
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.
