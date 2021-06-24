MILFORD, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags, has expanded its safety sign product offerings with a new portfolio of floor markings and decals. These new visual safety solutions can help businesses to keep employees, visitors, and customers safe by supporting social distancing policies, communicating about hazards, and reinforcing safety protocols.
"In today's workplaces, effective communication of safety messages is critical in order to maintain a safe work environment and minimize liability exposure. As part of our commitment to helping our customers achieve their workplace safety, quality, and efficiency objectives, we're pleased to expand our safety sign product offerings with this extension of our floor marking line. These products offer high-performance materials as well as clear and concise messaging that is aligned with our process of applying standards in the best practice manner our customers have come to expect," says Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion Safety Systems.
Benefits of Floor Markers for Safety Communication
The main benefit of floor markers – also known as floor decals, floor signs, or floor stickers – as a type of visual safety communication is that they serve as an effective reminder of safety measures without taking up space near other signs mounted on walls. That more traditional way of posting signs on walls is widely used – at times leading to competing messages and clutter, which can make noticeability and true awareness more difficult.
"The practice of using a more creative approach to messaging and types of markings – including floor markings – was used on a widespread basis during the early stages of the pandemic to communicate about virus-related health and safety precautions," says Angela Lambert, Clarion Safety's Director of Standards Compliance.
"That may be having an effect on their continued use for other types of messaging. For example, after seeing the results of using floor markers related to COVID-19, facilities may now be more comfortable and receptive to deploying floor markers to reinforce or remind workers of PPE requirements in certain areas of a facility or forklift traffic safety protocols."
Clarion Safety's New Floor Markers and Decals
Clarion Safety has historically offered its environmental health and safety customers floor marking options such as floor decals, floor tapes, and safety cones. In response to COVID-19, the company expanded its signs and labels with pandemic-related messaging needs, including floor markers for social distancing and instructional messages.
With this latest launch, Clarion Safety has made its floor marking product line even more robust with nearly a hundred new base designs, each with varying options for size, shape, and color. These products take safety communication to another level, meeting a wide range of communication needs, all while incorporating standards-based design elements from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Clarion Safety's floor markings and decal products include but are not limited to the following categories:
-Construction Area
-Forklift Traffic
-PPE Requirements
-Fall Hazard
-Flammable Chemicals
-High-Intensity UV Light
-Radiation Hazard
-Robot Operating Area
-Arc Flash and Shock
-Asphyxiation Hazard
-Confined Space
-Restricted Area
The new floor decals are available in a range of shapes and sizes including:
-Rectangular Shape: 18" X 12"
-Round Shape: 11" Diameter; 16" Diameter
Clarion Safety specializes in designing safety signs that are durable and resistant to weathering. The high-performance vinyl material used in the company's new floor marking product line is resistant to chemicals and cleaners, scuff/slip resistant for heavy foot traffic, and can withstand temperature fluctuations from -40 to 180 degrees Fahrenheit.
Visual Safety Best Practices for Today's Workplaces
These floor markers are not only compliant with OSHA regulations, but use the latest design principles from the best practice ANSI and ISO standards to more effectively create awareness and explain hazards specific to the issue at hand. For example, many of the company's new floor marker products use ANSI Z535-style designs to incorporate a signal word with proper corresponding color-coding, a complete word message describing the hazard or safety message, and a graphical symbol standardized by ISO or using ISO design principles. The style of these signs offers critical detail that can help to keep workers safe.
"Signage isn't just a quick fix to satisfy regulatory requirements. It can help workplaces to meet and exceed safety goals and risk objectives. By choosing signs that are up-to-date with today's ANSI and ISO best practices, workplaces are doing everything they can to move towards a safer, more productive environment," says Lambert. In addition to having fifteen years of warnings and liability experience, Lambert is actively involved at the leadership level in the ANSI and ISO standards, including as chair of ANSI Z535.1, a standard that focuses on safety colors, including those used in safety signs, labels, tags, and markings.
