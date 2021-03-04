MILFORD, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs and tags, has expanded its offerings on its machine safety and risk assessment platform, Clarion Safety Assessment, now offering CE mark consulting services.
The Conformité Européenne (CE) is a required mark for certain product groups placed on the market within European Union (EU) member states, or for trading in the European Economic Area. The CE mark is a self-declaration stating that manufacturers and distributors determine that the product meets necessary requirements.
Clarion Safety Assessment's CE mark consulting helps manufacturers to ensure their products conform to EU regulations. Services include identifying applicable directives and meeting their essential requirements, guidance in creating and maintaining technical documentation, and assistance with the EU Declaration of Conformity process.
In addition to the new CE mark consulting offering, Clarion Safety Assessment provides full-service machine safety and liability prevention capabilities through a team of experts, each with specific areas of proficiency. When it first launched in 2020, Clarion Safety Assessment offered equipment manufacturers machine risk assessment services, warnings and label reviews and product safety consulting.
"We'll continue to expand the Clarion Safety Assessment footprint to answer the wider needs of our clients, helping to identify, remedy and prevent comprehensive product safety and compliance issues," says Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion Safety. "There are multiple aspects involved in bringing safe, compliant machinery and equipment into the marketplace. Our team is here as a partner to the OEMs we serve, helping to ensure that each area is assessed and handled effectively."
Clarion Safety has a longstanding, 30+ year history of collaborating with customers to implement best practices in relation to a broad range of product safety standards with the goal of maximizing safety and reducing risk. Clarion Safety Assessment is driven by that same commitment to excellence, punctuated by a track record of working with over 15,000 companies without a single Clarion Safety customer ever facing warnings-based allegations.
More information can be found at http://www.clarionsafetyassessment.com.
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.
Media Contact
Erin Earley, Clarion Safety Systems, 844-829-1299, eearley@clarionsafety.com
SOURCE Clarion Safety Systems