MILFORD, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags, has expanded its offerings on its machine safety and risk assessment consulting platform, Clarion Safety Assessment, now providing custom training services to machinery manufacturers and workplace safety professionals.
With this new service, Clarion Safety can help to optimize and develop training specific to companies or machines, as well as aid in effective, digitalized delivery and reporting through its learning management system or LMS.
Clarion Safety's Training Services
No matter how advanced a company's training program is – or the challenges they face with keeping pace with the digital age – Clarion Safety can offer support. Its expert team of safety professionals can work together with environmental health and safety professionals or product safety engineers to develop a specific and cost effective program. That may be as simple as converting PowerPoint training slides to an interactive online course, or as detailed as collaborating on a fully customized training portal.
The company's training services include:
- Evaluating and optimizing a company's training, considering all those who interact with the machinery across its lifecycle, from machine operators to temporary staff, from consultants to safety managers.
- Gathering necessary content related to safety instructions and operational procedures – applying relevant standards and training requirements.
- Designing, delivering, and tracking comprehensive lessons in an accessible, user-friendly format. Clarion Safety offers:
- Custom video, illustrations, or responsive content creation
- Delivery through their ClarionAccess® platform LMS
- Development of quizzing and reporting
"It's not uncommon for machinery manufacturers, and environmental health and safety professionals alike, to have struggle points around specific areas of their training or implementing a comprehensive program. There are so many areas that must be thoughtfully considered, from the fundamental risk assessment process to compliance requirements to instructional design," says Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion Safety. "With this new service, we're able to consult with clients – applying our years of experience in safety and standards – to address their challenges, helping to deliver the most effective training possible."
Clarion Safety has a longstanding, 30+ year history of collaborating with customers to implement best practices in relation to an extensive range of product safety standards with the goal of maximizing safety and reducing risk. Clarion Safety Assessment and ClarionAccess® are driven by that same commitment to excellence, punctuated by a track record of working with over 15,000 companies without a single Clarion Safety customer ever facing warnings-based allegations.
As an introductory offer, Clarion Safety is currently offering a free trial to build a training course. More information can be found on ClarionSafety.com.
