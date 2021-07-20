MILFORD, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags, has expanded its offerings on its machine safety and risk assessment platform, Clarion Safety Assessment, now providing machinery safeguarding audits.
This safeguarding audit service can help to assess machines and processes to provide actionable information on how the application of current compliance standards related to machines will help ensure additional protection for operators and may subsequently reduce liability.
Common Machine Safeguarding Flaws
An audit can help apply the latest safety standards to machinery, as well as check for common issues found in previously implemented safeguarding strategies. A few examples of these include:
- Not considering all risks associated with the machinery
- Abuse of protective, cycle, and/or emergency stops
- Lack of thorough training on equipment
- Secondary safeguards which are non-existent or deficient in nature
What Clarion Safety Assessment Safeguarding Audit Includes
Clarion Safety Assessment's safeguarding audit service helps manufacturers to protect machine operators against injury, regardless of what machinery is in use. Services include identifying the applicable American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards and safety precautions relative to the machine and its design, as well as conducting a thorough inspection and safeguarding assessment. These will identify the guards or devices that could be used as true barriers or signals to keep operators working safely. Clarion Safety carries out these audits through their team of experts with multiple years of experience and constantly evolving standards knowledge.
In addition to its product marking/regulatory compliance consulting offerings, Clarion Safety also provides full-service machine safety training through its ClarionAccess platform. It continues to expand its portfolio in line with the needs of the OEMs that the company serves.
"Our new safeguarding audits are another step in providing comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction services. With our consulting practice, Clarion Safety Assessment, we're committed to adapting to the needs of our clients, helping to identify, remedy, and prevent a broad range of product safety and compliance issues," says Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion Safety.
"We understand the importance of both operator safety and machine efficiency. Our experienced, trusted consultants help our clients to protect the integrity of the machines they design and build."
Clarion Safety has a longstanding, 30+ year history of collaborating with customers to implement best practices in relation to an extensive range of product safety standards with the goal of maximizing safety and reducing risk. Clarion Safety Assessment is driven by that same commitment to excellence, punctuated by a track record of working with over 15,000 companies without a single Clarion Safety customer ever facing warnings-based allegations.
More information can be found at http://www.clarionsafetyassessment.com.
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.
Erin Earley, Clarion Safety Systems, 570-296-5686, eearley@clarionsafety.com
