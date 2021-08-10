MILFORD, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags, has expanded its offerings on its machine safety and risk assessment platform, Clarion Safety Assessment, now providing machinery instruction manual audits and design services.
This new manual audit and creation service can help to address gaps in clarity and problem areas to meet requirements for safety and liability risk reduction.
Common Flaws in Manual Clarity
An audit can help troubleshoot issues related to the latest safety information, legislation and standards, and machine operations. A few examples of common problem areas in manuals include:
- Not conforming to ANSI/ISO best practices for content
- Poor writing or organization – unclear communication
- Missing maintenance instructions
- Missing warning and instruction information
- Lack of consideration of audience comprehension or language requirements
- Failing to include mandatory elements required by legislation or standards
What the Manual Audit and Content/Design Process Includes
Clarion Safety Assessment's manual auditing service is led by a team of experts in the field, well-versed in the ANSI Z535.6 and ISO 20607 standards. Their recommendations are based on the latest best practices and are intended to improve structure, content, drawings, and design. The company also offers experienced technical writers and instructional designers for those who like to take it a step further and implement necessary related changes. This service is based around a concept to completion model, where the manufacturer has the opportunity to receive professional assistance every step of the way.
The key information that Clarion Safety's experts analyze and optimize for clarity include, but are not limited to:
- Content structure and organization
- Key principles of instructional design
- Writing style and legibility
- Audience and translation requirements
- Updates and version control
- Analysis of residual risks
- Overviews of the machine and general safety/operating instructions
- Warnings, instructions, and safety symbols
- Machine transportation, handling, and storage
- Machine inspection, testing, cleaning, and maintenance
In addition to its product marking/regulatory compliance consulting offerings, Clarion Safety also provides full-service machine safety training through its ClarionAccess platform. It continues to expand its portfolio in line with the needs of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that the company serves.
"A quality manual is one of the most prominent and forward-facing documents related to a product's safety and liability risk. Supported by proper training and other related safety documents and measures – and in line with a comprehensive risk assessment – a manual can help to ensure a thorough understanding of the machine," says Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion Safety.
"Through this new service offering, our experienced, trusted consultants help our clients to protect the integrity of the machines they design and build, throughout that machine's lifecycle."
Clarion Safety has a longstanding, 30+ year history of collaborating with customers to implement best practices in relation to an extensive range of product safety standards with the goal of maximizing safety and reducing risk. Clarion Safety Assessment is driven by that same commitment to excellence, punctuated by a track record of working with over 15,000 companies without a single Clarion Safety customer ever facing warnings-based allegations.
More information can be found at http://www.clarionsafetyassessment.com.
