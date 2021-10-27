MILFORD, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags, will be sponsoring the American Feed Industry Association's (AFIA) 2021 Equipment Manufacturers Conference (EMC), an in-person event being held from November 3rd- 5th, 2021.
"In line with our commitment to increasing safety related to products and workplaces, we're proud to partner with AFIA and to be a part of its yearly EMC," says Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion Safety Systems. "This is an important event, bringing the equipment sector of the feed industry together to stay up-to-date on current issues and trends, including those related to compliance and risk reduction."
AFIA is the world's largest organization devoted exclusively to representing the business, legislative, and regulatory interests of the U.S. animal food industry and its suppliers. AFIA's EMC is an educational event designed to address the issues of today's equipment designers, builders, installers, and users who serve the feed, pet food, and ingredient industries. The 2021 EMC will be held in New Orleans, LA from November 3rd- 5th, 2021 with daily events and discussions. This year's event will have a main focus on biosecurity within all steps of the food process. All proceeds from the event go towards the EMC scholarship fund, which focuses on scholarships for furthering education for future professionals in the feed industry. Registration for the event will include admittance to all the education sessions, 2 breakfasts, a reception, lunch, and unlimited networking opportunities. A fundraising golf tournament and group dinner is also available for an additional fee.
Clarion Safety is a longstanding safety partner of AFIA. Effective warning labels and safety signs are critical in the feed industry where interaction between people and machinery is frequent, making the potential for injury possible. In 2008, the organization utilized Clarion Safety's expertise to overhaul its safety label program, giving AFIA members access to a catalog of state-of-the-art labels designed specifically for their feed and grain equipment needs. Clarion Safety's workplace safety sign system product line is also offered to AFIA members, as well as 5 pack labels for facilities looking to retrofit older equipment with up-to-date labels.
"Our equipment manufacturer members do an excellent job of adhering to the guidance documentation that Clarion Safety and AFIA have developed…and they put Clarion Safety labels on their brand new equipment based on the guidelines," said Gary Huddleston, AFIA director of feed manufacturing and regulatory affairs, in a previous Clarion Safety podcast regarding the state of safety in the feed and agricultural industry.
"We try to push back to our members who manufacture feed using older equipment that might have been in the plant for years to continually think about employee safety. So, reapply labels to older, existing equipment where they may have worn off or gotten deteriorated over time. We recommend to these members that, every year or two, you need to walk your plant, look at your safety labels and what condition they're in."
For details on the EMC event, visit AFIA's website. To learn more about the latest developments in safety labels and signs, visit Clarion Safety's online Learning Center and video library.
ABOUT AFIA
The American Feed Industry Association, based in Arlington, VA, is the world's largest organization devoted exclusively to representing the business, legislative and regulatory interests of the U.S. animal food industry and its suppliers. Founded in 1909 as the American Feed Manufacturers Association, the name changed to AFIA in 1985 to recognize the importance of all types of companies involved in the feed manufacturing industry—from commercial and integrated feed manufacturers, to ingredient suppliers, pet food manufacturers, and equipment manufacturers. AFIA is also the recognized leader on international industry developments and holds membership in the International Feed Industry Federation.
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems is a worldwide leader in product and workplace safety communication. Clarion Safety designs and produces product safety labels and facility safety signs and tags – along with offering complementary solutions and services like safety and risk assessments – needed to reduce risk and protect people. The company also provides a wide range of printing services outside of the safety realm, addressing identification, branding, dataplates, serialization and more, to add value for its customers. With 30 years of safety standards leadership, Clarion Safety has unparalleled knowledge of national and international best practices and codes to meet specific regulatory requirements, from OSHA, ANSI and ISO to WEEE, RoHS and REACH. Its corporate headquarters and state-of-the-art production facility are located in Milford, PA, and products are made in the U.S.A. The company is a registered ISO 9001:2015 manufacturer and offers top 3M materials. For more information, visit http://www.clarionsafety.com.
Media Contact
Erin Earley, Clarion Safety Systems, 570-296-5686, eearley@clarionsafety.com
SOURCE Clarion Safety Systems