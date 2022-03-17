MILFORD, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags, is pleased to announce that its director of standards compliance initiatives, Angela Lambert, has been appointed to a liaison position in one of the most influential standards-writing committees in the world. In this leadership role within the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Lambert effectively becomes the bridge between international safety label/sign standards and workplace health/safety standards.
In mid-March, the worldwide representatives of ISO Technical Committee 145 (ISO/TC 145) Subcommittee 2 (SC 2) voted and approved Lambert in her appointment as its new liaison representative to ISO/TC 283, Occupational Health and Safety Management.
ISO/TC 145 is the international group in charge of the standards for graphical symbols, as well as colors and shapes that are used to convey safety messages. It's the horizontal ISO technical committee that all other ISO committees must work through to standardize symbols used to convey safety information.
ISO/TC 283 is responsible for standardization in occupational health and safety management, enabling organizations to control risks and improve performance. It has currently published ISO 45001, 45003, and 45005, which cover requirements and guidance for safety management systems, psychosocial safety, and COVID-19 precautions – respectively.
"I'm honored to have received ISO's appointment to take on this liaison representative position from ISO/TC 145 to ISO/TC 283. I look forward to my role in helping to bring about consistency across standards and the merging of expertise related to visual safety communication and global risk reduction," Lambert says.
Lambert's additional standards credentials include the following: chair of ANSI Z535.1, delegate representative for ANSI Z535, and representative for ISO/TC 145. This liaison position serves as a way to utilize Lambert's experience in implementing risk reduction measures as they relate to ISO 45001 and with her graphical and safety identification symbol knowledge.
ISO liaisons are expected to keep each other's committees informed about similar topics and activities in the other committee regarding important and relevant topics. For ISO/TC 145 and ISO/TC 283, Lambert will be responsible for providing reports at the plenary meetings of both committees to unify standards and decision-making processes.
As a company, Clarion Safety is a longstanding and active member of both the U.S. and international standards bodies responsible for safety signs and labels. For over 30 years, Clarion Safety has been a member of the ANSI Z535 committee, and for over 20 years, has been a member of both ISO/TC 145 and ISO TC/283. Their continued involvement and leadership in these two standards organizations reflects in their products and services, serving workplace professionals and original equipment manufacturers in best practice compliance for labels, signs, tags, risk assessments, and full product audits.
To learn more about Clarion Safety and its history in the field of visual safety communication, visit the company's website.
Clarion Safety also accepts media inquiries and speaking opportunities related to safety and risk. To submit a media inquiry, visit the company's "Newsroom" and select the "For the Media" tab.
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.
Media Contact
Erin Earley, Clarion Safety Systems, 570-296-5686, eearley@clarionsafety.com
SOURCE Clarion Safety Systems