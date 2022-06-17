"No Fear Here and I Do Not Fear" from Christian Faith Publishing author Claudette Colvin is a compelling opportunity for reflection and spiritual growth that guides readers to trusting in God and letting go of worldly fears.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2022 "No Fear Here and I Do Not Fear": a helpful resource for self-help plans. "No Fear Here and I Do Not Fear" is the creation of published author Claudette Colvin, the founder of the In the Word radio program and a graduate of Charis Bible College of Andrew Wommack Ministries.
Colvin shares, "There is a fear family. The sole purpose of the members of this family is to steal from you, rob from you, and destroy your life. Fear is one of the enemy's major weapons used to rob from you, kill you, and destroy your visions and dreams in your life.
"Panic attacks, phobias, feeling overwhelmed, and anxiety are just some of the members of the fear family. Fear is a spirit sent forth from the devil to steal, kill, and destroy your life.
"God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. (2 Timonthy 1:7)
"No Fear Here and I Do Not Fear provides a blueprint on how to live free of fear and how to rewrite the table of your heart.
"Every born-again child of God has the right to live free of fear and is well able to do so.
"Listen carefully: I have given you authority [that you now possess]…and [the ability to exercise authority] over all the power of the enemy [Satan]. (Luke 10:19 AMP)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Claudette Colvin's new book will challenge and encourage readers to take control and break the cycle of fear and anxiety.
Colvin offers readers a welcoming message of power and strength derived from trusting in God.
