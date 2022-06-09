"Creation Speaks: Life Lessons from every Beast of the Field, Fish of the Sea, Fowl of the Air, and Creeping Thing upon the Earth" from Christian Faith Publishing author Claudia Vara is a thoughtful devotional that offers an engaging opportunity for spiritual growth.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2022 -- "Creation Speaks: Life Lessons from every Beast of the Field, Fish of the Sea, Fowl of the Air, and Creeping Thing upon the Earth" is the creation of published author Claudia Vara.
Vara shares, "How does an elephant or chameleon relate to your Christian walk? How can you learn from a caterpillar the destructive nature of Satan's lies?
"In this interactive devotional, you will discover truths about living zealously for Jesus as observed in the parallels of God's creatures. From inspiring devotions to practical memorization, Creator Speaks: Life Lessons from every Beast of the Field, Fish of the Sea, Fowl of the Air, and Creeping Thing upon the Earth, will help to push you to be more dedicated and closer to the Savior.
"'But ask now the beasts, and they shall teach thee; and the fowls of the air, and they shall tell thee: Or speak to the earth, and it shall teach thee: and the fishes of the sea shall declare unto thee' (Job 12:7–8)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Claudia Vara's new book will nurture a sense of connection between readers and the natural world around them.
Vara shares in hopes of helping others find a strong connection with God through careful, reflective consideration of His creation.
