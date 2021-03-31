MEADVILLE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Forgotten Stocking" tells the heartwarming tale of little Jenny who tries to figure out the contents of Jesus's Christmas stocking. "The Forgotten Stocking" is the creation of published author Claudia Yankovich Zielinski, an avid reader, retired elementary school teacher, and founder of a nursery school and day care.
Zielinski writes, "If Baby Jesus had a Christmas stocking would a video game, a puzzle, or an action figure be inside? Or would the stocking contain things of far greater value? Here's a peek inside a Christmas stocking for Jesus through the eyes of a child."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Claudia Yankovich Zielinski's new book is a delightful tale of a precocious young girl who looks for the answer to the mystery of what's inside Jesus's Christmas stocking.
View a synopsis of "The Forgotten Stocking" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Forgotten Stocking" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Forgotten Stocking," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
