PHILADELPHIA , June 11, 2021 --/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cliexa, a startup focused on home health monitoring, in collaboration with the American College of Cardiology (ACC) has launched a platform designed to remotely manage and monitor cardiovascular conditions. Created to seamlessly integrate with the delivery of care, including existing clinical workflows, cliexa-Pulse integrates with all major EMR/EHR systems in real time and can be leveraged to enhance delivery of care.
Teaming up though the ACC Innovation Program, which hosted a shark-tank style pitch competition focusing on transforming cardiovascular care and general heart health, cliexa was a finalist in the digital enabled device category. Cliexa-Pulse has tailored modules for conditions such as atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and hypertension. It's designed to allow clinicians to track symptoms, medications, and daily activity while providing actionable insights for providers to efficiently manage and engage with their patient's treatment progress in real time.
In this partnership, cliexa's focus is enhancing the user experience from both the patient and clinician perspective. Here is what Andrew Freeman MD, FACC has to say about it: "cliexa-PULSE is a revolutionary platform that allows clinicians to gather information from patients with cardiovascular conditions before and after visits to ensure well-being and help pivot care plans that are individually tailored to patient needs."
Cliexa-Pulse is bringing innovative solutions to the health IT space to improve care delivery for both patients and clinicians, making the benefits of remote patient monitoring more accessible and effective.
Media Contact
Dorianeh Stanford, Retaliate 1st, +1 8564415997, dorianeh@retaliate1st.com
SOURCE Cliexa