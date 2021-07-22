PHILADELPHIA and SHANGHAI, W.Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClinChoice, a leading global, midsize, and rapidly growing contract research organization (CRO) focused on the delivery of superior quality, highly efficient, and effective clinical research services across the development continuum in Pharmaceutics, Vaccines, Medical Devices, Consumer Products, Cosmetics, and Nutraceuticals announced today it will expand its geographic footprint with the opening of a development center in Greater Toronto, Canada.
The Toronto center will be the newest hub in ClinChoice's global service centers joining existing development centers in The United States, Armenia, China, India, Japan, The Philippines, and The United Kingdom. ClinChoice anticipates delivering clinical operations, safety, regulatory, data management, biostatistics, programming, and medical writing services from its facility in Canada.
"The Toronto center will provide us with additional access to top tier talent with close-proximity to many of our clients. For over 25 years, ClinChoice has provided excellent clinical development services to many biopharmaceutical companies globally. The resources and talents in Canada will join the more than 2200 ClinChoice employees globally and greatly enhance our commitment to delivering quality and efficient research services to facilitate the development of much needed innovative therapies and products to patients as quickly as possible," stated, Mr. Ling Zhen, Chairman and Global CEO.
About ClinChoice
ClinChoice is a clinical CRO dedicated to offering high-quality one-stop service to biopharmaceutical, Vaccine, Medical Device, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, and Consumer Products clients. These services include Clinical Operations, Project Management, Biostatistics, Data Management, Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Cosmetovigilance, Device Safety Medial Affairs, Medical Writing, toxicology, innovative and AI based IT solutions and implementation, and other product development and registration services. ClinChoice has development centers across the US, Canada, China, Europe, India, Japan, and The Philippines with more than 2200 dedicated professionals globally.
