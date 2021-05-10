MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fraternizing with The Enemy: A Marital Victory over Adultery & Divorce": an inspiring exercise in devotion. "Fraternizing with The Enemy: A Marital Victory over Adultery & Divorce" is the creation of published authors, Clyde and Mary Ennis, a devoted married couple.
Mr. and Mrs. Ennis write, ""Fraternizing with the Enemy: A Marital Victory over Adultery and Divorce" is an inspiring, intimate, and insatiable account of God's love through grace and deliverance. Christians are hard pressed to admit their willing participation and almost challenging expectations to engage in unauthorized relationships. When we fraternize, we give place to the devil, and we lose sight of attaining the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. We cannot afford to allow ourselves to be vacuumed into an espionage skirmish with Satan for our souls. If we persist in being ignorant of the enemy's devices, we forfeit all that we've sacrificed for ourselves and our family only to be rewarded with a 'stupid ending.'"
This book will testify to how God saved Clyde and Mary's marriage, sustained their ministry, and secured promised manifestations. The Holy Spirit magnifies and glorifies only one person, Jesus Christ, Son of the Living God.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clyde and Mary Ennis' new book is a thought-provoking examination of marriage in the modern world.
Offering readers substantial food for thought, the Ennis' provide a series of passages with relevant Scripture and question/answer sections for active reader participation as they examine the sanctity of holy matrimony.
