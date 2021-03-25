MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ms. Collins - You Can't Tell Them It's Me": a beautiful love and life story of a man and a woman who found success together and walked a long and fulfilling journey. "Ms. Collins - You Can't Tell Them It's Me" is the creation of published author Clyde Andre Collins, a writer who played four years on varsity and earned four varsity letters. He majored in law.
Collins shares, "Mae Collins graduated from a segregated high school at the age of sixteen. She was very intelligent and a visionary. Ms. Collins met a struggling entertainer; his name was James Brown. Ms. Collins was working at the Plaza Hotel in San Francisco, California. She worked at the main desk. She talked to James about his future and his goals; she even loaned him money. Ms. Collins had a vision that James would be superstar. She would give him a suite every time when he could only afford a room. She told him, 'One day you will stay in suites,' and he did. This book takes you along their journey—together to the end."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clyde Andre Collins's new book is a captivating tale of a journey of reaching dreams, never giving up, and finding once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Readers will be inspired by this extraordinary adventure of two hearts.
