MEADVILLE, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Acceptable Year of our Lord: A study of Jesus Christ in the four Gospels; Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.": a faith-based evaluation. "The Acceptable Year of our Lord: A study of Jesus Christ in the four Gospels; Matthew, Mark, Luke and John." is the work of published author, Clyde Wilcox, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Wilcox shares, "Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost [Holy Spirit]. (2 Pet. 1:20–21)
God Almighty is the author of the Bible, God's written Word.
All scripture is given by inspiration of God. (2 Tim. 3:16a)
There are many different conclusions and theories of the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. There is much still to be revealed by God, so we wait for the return of Christ. Only then, we will know all the truth.
This study was worked on with due diligence in an effort to rightly divide and stay true to the scriptures. Utilizing known dates from the feasts of the Lord, weekly Sabbaths, and distance from one location to another.
Thanks to God for his love that worked in my heart that brought excitement and joy during the course of the study. It is my heart's desire that at least one person will find the same joy and excitement in reading this study as I had with the Father (God) when I put it together.
God's blessings to all from myself and my wife, Deanne."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clyde Wilcox's new book is a meticulous examination of the life of Jesus as told through the Gospels.
Using information gleaned from combining Scriptures, the author has offered readers a chronological timeline from Jesus' baptism to Jesus' sacrifice in an effort to assist fellow Christians in their understanding of Christ's life. Readers will find an easy-to-follow breakdown within the pages of this title.
