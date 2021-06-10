MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hope on the Desert Road": a poignant account that follows a mother who was gifted with a child with special needs by the Creator. In this emotionally resonant story, readers will get to feel the depths of love and sacrifice a parent has for their child. "Hope on a Desert Road" is the creation of published author CM Davy, a responsible mother and a homeschool educator who also works in the medical field and loves to travel with her family.
Davy shares, "Life is hard. Raising children is hard. Raising a medically fragile child seems at times impossible. Thirteen years ago, my daughter was born with complex medical needs. As I wandered through this new landscape, I realized that there were no resources available for families like ours. In our journey, I have realized that we all have journeys. We all have days where there is little hope. We all have challenges, and we all need to find God in our journey.
"That is what this book is about—finding hope, finding faith, and finding God in the journey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, CM Davy's new book is an inspiring autobiographical narrative written to touch the lives of people who are walking the same journey as the author. CM Davy genuinely prays that her life story will bring hope and lead others to the path where God is waiting for them and overcome difficulties in life with Him holding their hand.
View a synopsis of "Hope on the Desert Road" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Hope on the Desert Road" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Hope on the Desert Road," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing