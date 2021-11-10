KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) announces the completion of a successful pilot program and official launch of PROACT™ Rep, the first and only multi-channel media SaaS application allowing pharmaceutical sales reps to have full control over digital media to support the communication and support needs of their customers.
Face time with healthcare providers has been a growing challenge, and the "new normal" the pandemic created requires reps to prioritize digital tools that go beyond details and email. PROACT™ Rep empowers reps to directly influence media based on their unique insights and operate as territorial brand managers. Reps have first-hand intelligence of customer needs, behaviors, attitudes, and this tool allows them to utilize multi-channel media (third-party email, display/programmatic, custom programs, direct mail, audio, video and social media) – everywhere health care providers (HCPs) consume digital and physical media.
"Rep access continues to trend downward, and yet reps still offer great value to healthcare communication, so we wanted to give better tools to our clients' sales reps to be able to maximize their strong relationships with HCPs. Our ability to match technology to client needs has been a hallmark of our vision in healthcare marketing," said Dr. Susan Dorfman, President & CEO, CMI Media Group.
PROACT™ Rep is the first and only healthcare media orchestration and automation platform to get from data to insights to action immediately. It allows users to make real-time media investment decisions for their customers through an intuitive user interface that provides actionable intelligence and a host of media sequencing options. The rep doesn't have to be an expert in all media channels, instead they only need to know their customer and the application automatically executes based on the user's input and insight.
Here's how it works: The rep is in the driver's seat – communicating a media execution need to the home office through the easy to access application. The menu of multi-channel media sequence options is fully customizable based on the unique needs of each brand, limiting the cases accessible to individual reps and the amount of money allocated for media investment. The rep prompt data is automatically transmitted to CMI Media Group's PROACT™ next-action engine. It is evaluated against other media programs within the omnichannel ecosystem and rules to determine the action taken, which are developed and approved at the home office/administrative level. Automated and turnkey media execution makes the application scalable with minimal ongoing management.
PROACT™ Rep addresses a major pain point for healthcare marketers and embraces digital opportunities like never before. It represents the convergence of two important trends in the healthcare marketing industry – digital first and omnichannel. It is truly the only application of its kind in existence and the beginning of a new paradigm in healthcare marketing.
CMI Media Group's in-depth knowledge of consumers and prescribers, the media landscape, innovation, and customer-specific analytics allow us to create seamless multi-channel marketing campaigns for our clients, yielding superior customer experience and incremental positive ROI. CMI Media Group has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. The company delivers game-changing media performance and precision solutions to clients, fueled by talent, data, technology and amplification of creative.
About CMI Media Group
CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers
Media Contact
Carly Kuper, CMI Media Group, 6107315409, ckuper@cmimediagroup.com
SOURCE CMI Media Group