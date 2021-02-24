KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMI Media Group, the leading media strategy, planning, innovation and buying agency for the nation's top healthcare companies and part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), announced it has been chosen by a top 10 pharmaceutical company to provide programmatic and social strategy, as well as HCP media planning and buying.
"This is a big win with an innovative client and we're excited about this partnership," said Justin Freid, Chief Growth & Innovation Officer, CMI Media Group. "We've been seeing more clients interested in expanding the breadth of their media strategy to include programmatic and social, and this trend has led to better results for our clients. Our expert team paired with our proprietary technology made us the clear choice."
Empower™, the company's integrated planning platform, was a major asset leading to the win. Empower showcases how to deeply understand and directly target audiences on a one to one basis. PROACT™ (Personalized & Responsive Omni-Channel Automated Customer Targeted) is the first and only healthcare media orchestration and automation platform, to get from data to insights to actions immediately. This win is part of a winning streak that has led the company to remarkable YOY growth.
CMI Media Group has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. Those looking to join the CMI Media Group family and embrace the "one dream, one team" culture can visit the company's career page for more information and a link to apply: https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers
About CMI Media Group
CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has eight office locations across the US. To apply for a position within our teams, visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers
