PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q1 2021 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 29. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing a link to presentation materials providing a Q1 2021 update, which will be available on CNX's Investor Relations website. This release will be followed by a conference call and webcast.

Conference Call Information

  • CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX)
  • 10:00 a.m. ET: Thursday, April 29
  • Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)
  • Reference "CNX Resources Call"
  • Webcast: investors.cnx.com

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website.  

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development, and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, condensate, and oil reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

 

