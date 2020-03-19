LANCASTER, Pa., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner's Mattress & More (https://gardnersmattressandmore.com/) recently announced that Jeff Giagnocavo authored a new book, "Sleep Better," to quickly break down and explain a variety of sleep-related topics, helping customers understand the mechanics involved with getting good rest. In addition, Gardner's Mattress & More is offering a free custom-made, custom-fit pillow to those who stop in for a visit. Those interested in the free book or the custom pillow are welcome to email or call for more information.
"As a resident of this area for years, I've seen thousands of individuals and couples affected by poor sleep," said Giagnocavo. "When one doesn't sleep well, it negatively affects all aspects of life – which typically persists until the root causes are uncovered. We invite our neighbors to stop in and chat about their sleep experiences. And we're offering a free gift just for taking the time to come and see us."
"Sleep Better": A Sleeper's Book
The short but thorough the "Sleep Better" book gives readers advice and tips based on years of experience. Although useful for a general audience, "Sleep Better" was specifically written for those who are currently experiencing poor sleep. Each chapter in the easy-to-read book provides important information that helps readers understand, achieve and maintain better sleep habits. The topical book is broken into eight convenient sections:
- Advantages to Good Quality Sleep
- Major Health Issues Related to Poor Sleep
- Tips for Getting Better Sleep
- Your Rhythm and Assessment
- Why Buying Local Matters
- Mind Shift Mattress Buying
- Tips for Mattress Buying
- Sleep Better Solutions
"Getting a great night's rest is actually a fairly complicated and individualized process," said Giagnocavo. "It's not just as easy as buying a soft mattress and hoping for the best. There are multiple variables involved – pillows, bedding, health issues, sleep rhythms and host of other issues that can all affect how much rest you will or will not get. That's why we work so hard to address each client's needs individually. We are your local sleep experts. It's what we do. And we're happy to help."
Gardner's Mattress & More is always staffed with sleep experts ready to answer questions. And the store carries a wide variety of sleep products, including organic, natural mattresses, all-natural latex, handmade luxury mattresses, The Number Bed by Instant Comfort®, two-sided mattresses for longevity and much more.
About Gardner's Mattress & More
Family owned and operated since 1990, Gardner's Mattress & More provides better sleep products and superior service to the surrounding Lancaster community. Specializing in customized care for individual sleep needs, Gardner's features mattresses, beds, pillows, futons and sleep accessories to ensure a great night's rest – all part of Gardner's "Wake Up Happy" mission and 120-night guarantee. More than just a mattress company, Gardner's also specializes in expert sleep advice and private testing facilities via their totally unique Dream Room. Learn more about Gardner's 7-Step Wake Up Happy Promise at: www.GardnersMattressAndMore.com.
