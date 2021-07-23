MEADVILLE, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You Renewed: 21 Day Experience": an engaging approach to self-improvement. "You Renewed: 21 Day Experience" is the creation of published author Coach K., a loving mother and title-holding professional natural figure bodybuilding competitor.
Coach K. shares, "You have searched for 21-day programs for spiritual growth. You have searched for 21-day programs to keep you motivated, and you have searched for 21-day programs to help you create a healthier you. Have you ever searched and found a 21-day program that will give you all three? Have you searched for a 21-day program for spiritual growth, a path toward self-motivation, and a healthier you? Search no more. Coach K has mastered the art of meeting you where you are and will take you where you want to be spiritually, emotional, and physically in just 21 days."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Coach K.'s new book is a powerful option for overall improvement in one's life.
Coach K. seeks to help those who want to tackle change head on and finally live the life they always dreamed of.
View a synopsis of "You Renewed: 21 Day Experience" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "You Renewed: 21 Day Experience" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "You Renewed: 21 Day Experience," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing