MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- published author, Cody K. Mills, a devoted husband, father, and Navy veteran who served during the War on Terror.
Cody writes, "At the bottom of a lake in rural Appalachia sits a once-bustling town whose story was nearly washed away and forgotten. Based upon actual events, The Purpose Beneath focuses on the small town of Stiltner, West Virginia, in the 1960s and a resident named Thomas Bailey. Thomas, a poor miner, is forced to not only battle his peers but also lose everything he has due to unforeseen circumstances and an unfamiliar foe. On top of Vietnam and the Civil Rights Movement, Thomas must also learn to fight the battle within himself for his salvation. The circumstances all come to a boil when his wife, Emily, is forced to choose his legacy when given the option to hate or forgive and move on."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cody K. Mills' new book delivers an emotional tale of loss, faith, salvation, and love in the face of war and social change.
Combining historically accurate details and emotionally charged storytelling, this title is certain to leave a deep impact on those who choose to dive into the small town of Stiltner and the life of Thomas Bailey.
