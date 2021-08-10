PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognistx Inc. (Cognistx.com), a leading tech firm designing AI solutions for businesses, announced that it would join SAE International in expanding the SAE OnQue™ Digital Standards System. This groundbreaking system digitally delivers SAE's expansive library of engineering standards to help aerospace engineers simplify the product-development process — maintaining data integrity, reducing process complexity and digitally connecting standards to the products and processes on which they are based.
Phase II of the OnQue Digital Standards System increases the number of available documents in the digital library by 66 percent since January. Using natural language processing and text intelligence (two subsets of artificial intelligence), Cognistx will help parse, index and store thousands of documents for SAE's global community of engineers to search and apply to their workstreams.
By developing the OnQue Digital Standards System, SAE improves the quality of information available, simplifies and fast-tracks the development process, and connects standards to the products they're founded on, said Cognistx CEO Sanjay Chopra.
"The OnQue Digital Standards System enables decisions to be made faster. AI reduces the grunt work of searching through mountains of data so aerospace companies can work more efficiently and quickly," Chopra said. "Not only will users find what they need within minutes if not seconds, the system's accuracy ensures they don't miss standards they didn't know existed."
Cognistx collaborated with SAE to launch the OnQue Digital Standards System in January. The Pittsburgh-based AI company processed 3,000 SAE-approved documents, including standards and specifications for aerospace parts and materials. That partnership established the first-of-its-kind platform where engineers across sectors could access digital information and tools to apply to their work.
"Our collaboration with Cognistx allows us to use the power of artificial intelligence to better integrate standards into engineering workflows for product development, product performance and quality management," said Frank Menchaca, chief growth officer for SAE International. "By ensuring information accuracy, aerospace engineers can transform the industry through innovative products more safely, quickly and efficiently."
About Cognistx
Founded in 2015, Cognistx is a Pittsburgh-based applied-AI company founded by Carnegie Mellon University academics. We build multi-strategy AI systems for clients across the U.S. We create AI-powered computer systems that can sense, learn and act. Our founders are pioneers in automatic question-answering, speech processing, computer vision, natural language processing (NLP) and applied machine learning. We efficiently combine and customize the best-advanced technologies — its AI building blocks — to create applications that extract meaningful insights to produce measurable impact for our clients. Visit Cognistx.com.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility-engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, which includes award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. Learn more at sae.org.
