MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Voices Lost, Spirit Found: The Journey of Finding Your Voice": an interesting publication that inspires one to seek for growth and healthy changes in life. This book helps one to be cognizant about the people around them, but most importantly, to have a better understanding about themselves. "Voices Lost, Spirit Found: The Journey of Finding Your Voice" is the creation of published author Colee Q. Bethany, a sensible and sincere wordsmith who extends God's word through novels.
Bethany shares, "One of my mother's favorite lines is 'if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all.' The principle still rings true, but there's a difference between being nice and being taken advantage of. We sometimes find it difficult to say no. Whatever the reason we can't say no, I'm here to tell us that we can. We can change our situations if we determine that we are ready to. If you are ready for change, I hope that you will engross yourself on this journey of finding your voice.
"This workbook is meant for anyone who feels beaten down by life. Jesus knows all about you. He is calling you to draw closer to Him and receive His Spirit. He will fill you with a boldness that you have never known (Ephesians 1:18).He already gave you the strength to go through this process (Isaiah 41:10).You are never alone. God is everything you need.
"During this process, God will reveal things to us that we couldn't see before. We all have mountaintop and valley experiences. He promises to be with us through them all. This workbook will also help us to understand the people around us but use this workbook to understand you first. We need to be able to heal in order to help others.
"Voices Lost, Spirit Found takes you through a journey of discovering some reasons for repressed emotions. Revealing some unhealthy coping mechanisms is the next step. The final step is to give some healthy coping mechanisms to replace the unhealthy ones. I know you don't like where you are because you're looking for answers. I pray you find the answers through this workbook and prayer. This workbook gives you food for thought and space for your own thoughts and prayers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colee Q. Bethany's new book is an introspective account that encourages the reader to explore their innermost desires and thoughts, and to use their voice with no inhibitions.
View a synopsis of "Voices Lost, Spirit Found: The Journey of Finding Your Voice" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Voices Lost, Spirit Found: The Journey of Finding Your Voice" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Voices Lost, Spirit Found: The Journey of Finding Your Voice," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
