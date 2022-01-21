MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Journey of Faith": an encouraging and emotional personal history. "My Journey of Faith" is the creation of published author Colleen Harrington.
Harrington shares, "This is a story that Colleen Harrington was compelled to write. It is her story. Growing up in a dysfunctional, abusive home fueled by alcohol, she ended up marrying someone like her father. It was a time for her to move on. Trials and challenges came along, but with the courage and faith, she had to move on. With four children to raise, they all went to college and graduated into professional careers and became successful in their own right. She also went back to school to get her RN degree and worked in nursing until she retired. Journaling all her life, writing down her feelings on paper, and writing open letters to God helped her to survive. She felt God nudging her all these years to write her story. Also it's about her love for her sister, who is so awesome."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colleen Harrington's new book is private look into the author's experiences with living with someone who suffers from alcoholism and how one can overcome the abuse.
Harrington shares in hopes of helping others to find strength through active faith.
Consumers can purchase "My Journey of Faith" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
