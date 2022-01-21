MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Meadowlark": a creative tale of overcoming the unknown and fighting for what is right. "Meadowlark" is the creation of published author Colleen Hastings, a devoted sister and friend who was born and raised in Montana.
Hastings shares, "After twenty years, Erin Hale was home. She had traveled the world doing art exhibits and wanted nothing more than to settle down under the big sky of Montana.
"Jerry Von Hyde had other plans. He wanted her land and would stop at nothing to get it—until he was stopped.
"Unaware, Erin had two guardian angels—one good and one evil—and they both loved her. Cord Mathews quietly watched over her for a year until a dangerous encounter brought them together.
"Cord and Erin would stand side by side to fight fire, blizzards, and murder."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colleen Hastings's new book is a compelling fiction that takes readers on a wild ride under the big sky of Montana.
Hastings draws from a lifetime of living in Montana to paint a vivid picture of the breathtaking landscape that sets the stage for this action-packed tale.
