MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cow Trail": a wondrous tale that tells the story of Jason and his new friend as they build a friendship that will fill them with so much joy, even through the challenges. "Cow Trail" is the creation of published author Colleen "Keke" Black, a writer who lives in deep South Texas in the ranching oil town of George West. She has two wonderful sons, Tim and Kim, and two equally wonderful daughters-in-law, Brenda and Connie.
Black shares, "The minute Jason saw the new boy at school, he knew he was a kindred kicker. He was long and lanky, and Jason knew it was as hard for him to find Wranglers to fit as it was for Jason. He made his way to him, stuck out his hand, and said, 'Hi, I'm Jason Kelly.'
"The new boy took Jason's hand with a firm grip and said, 'Steve Vickers, I'm glad to meet you.'
"That was the beginning of a friendship filled with adventures, fun, and sometimes sadness. Jason was elated when Steve shared the news that his parents had leased some acreage complete with a windmill and an old ranch house.
"'We'll be moving our cattle in soon, and I'll be taking care of them for the summer. Would you like to help me?'
"Things were going well until the boys realized someone or something was stealing their food. Every effort was made to catch the thief but to no avail until one day they found a young Mexican American boy sleeping in the feed house.
"'No send back,' the boy pleaded. 'I American. I help people, God tell me.'
"Cow Trail is not only the story of teenage boys as they experience trails and victories of a ranching life but also how God can take a tragedy and turn it into something good."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colleen "Keke" Black's new book is a fantastic creation giving the young readers a tale of friendship that follows two teenage boys trailing the ranch life that's always surprising them.
View a synopsis of "Cow Trail" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Cow Trail" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Cow Trail," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
