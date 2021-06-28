MEADVILLE, Pa. , June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Under a Rock: A Christian Woman's Experience with, and Healing from, Depression": a potent testament to the power of faith and prayer. "From Under a Rock: A Christian Woman's Experience with, and Healing from, Depression" is the creation of published author Colleen Simms Duncan, a native of Texas and a recently retired nurse and X-ray/MRI technician. She enjoys singing and spending time with her loving husband, Don. Together they have sung gospel for many years and have won several competitions.
Duncan shares, "After nearly thirty years of constant depression, Colleen finally decided the pain and uselessness of her life had to end. She knew she would go to hell for taking her own life, but she deserved it. To her surprise, she survived the attempt, considering herself a failure at even suicide. In the years to come, no matter what good happened in her life, she couldn't escape the depression.
"Several years later, two tragedies occurred that sent her on a very difficult emotional and spiritual journey that would lead her through a long, lonely tunnel before she could find her way to healing and a joyful heart."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Colleen Simms Duncan's new book is a spiritual memoir that details the author's fight with depression.
Following a suicide attempt, Duncan found that there was still work left to do and was able to take steps to heal. She writes in hopes of helping others who may be experiencing the same thoughts to find strength through faith.
