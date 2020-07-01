NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Columbia Engineering and the University of Pennsylvania College of Liberal and Professional Studies are offering the first online coding boot camps for high school students in partnership with Trilogy Education, a brand of 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU).
The Penn Summer High School Coding Camp and Columbia Engineering High School Coding Academy are three-week intensive online immersions designed to introduce high school students to front-end web development. Both online summer programs have start dates in July and August and are open for enrollment now to learners in grades 9-12, age 13 or older.
"In today's tech-driven world, a foundational knowledge of coding will be beneficial to high school students no matter what fields or careers they choose to pursue in the future," said Professor Soulaymane Kachani, Vice Provost of Teaching, Learning, and Innovation at Columbia University. "Our Summer High School Coding Academy is an intensive program that will help driven individuals start to build their own portfolios applying a range of useful technologies."
"Our new summer coding program will equip high school students with foundational coding, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills," said Rita McGlone, Executive Director of Professional and Organizational Development at the University of Pennsylvania College of Liberal and Professional Studies. "This will be a rewarding learning experience for high schoolers interested in learning some impressive practical coding skills in a short period of time."
Throughout both intensive three-week programs, high schoolers will participate in instructor-led online classes along with dynamic programming projects and assignments with constant support from instructional staff and tutors. No prior coding experience is required.
Participants will explore the field of computer programming and cover a range of fundamental front-end web development technologies through skills-based learning. They'll get hands-on experience completing projects ranging from HTML and CSS code samples to simple JavaScript applications. Participants will receive personalized instructional support and benefit from peer-to-peer collaboration, working both individually and in teams on sample portfolio projects.
"In partnership with Columbia Engineering and Penn LPS, we were able to move quickly to create these innovative summer boot camps for high schoolers whose original summer plans for jobs, camps, or internships have been upended by the coronavirus," said Greg Calverase, Managing Director of Boot Camps at 2U. "This is one example of 2U's continued efforts to help great universities create adaptable, high-quality educational programs that serve the critical needs of society."
2U acquired boot camp leader Trilogy Education in 2019, and more than 25,000 learners have graduated from Trilogy-powered boot camps at universities globally. The Columbia and Penn summer camps are the first example of programs powered by 2U created specifically for high school students.
Students who complete these programs will receive a certificate that can be added to a resume or college application from University of Pennsylvania's College of Liberal and Professional Studies or Columbia University's Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
For more information about the Columbia Engineering High School Coding Academy: bootcamp.cvn.columbia.edu/hs/coding
For more information about the Penn Summer High School Coding Camp: bootcamp.sas.upenn.edu/hs/coding
