LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Is the chill of winter bringing you down? Shake off those winter blues with a visit to Lehigh Valley, Pa. and plenty of "cool" family-friendly activities to fill your calendars during the winter season. From adventurous indoor racing to educational museums or even beautiful nature trails which look breathtaking when gilded in snow, you'll find something you love in the Lehigh Valley. Discover Lehigh Valley®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and driving tourism to Lehigh and Northampton counties, shares tips to enjoy the best winter offerings.
"People are always looking for activities to keep the fun alive and escape cabin fever," said Alicia Quinn, vice president of marketing and strategic alliances for Discover Lehigh Valley. "Memorable adventures and entertainment are closer than you think with a visit to Lehigh Valley. People of all ages and interests can choose from a wide variety of activities and are guaranteed to leave with a sunnier outlook on winter."
Highlights of our favorite winter activities in Lehigh Valley include:
- Museum Moments: America on Wheels shows families our country's history with transportation and features the "coolest" cars, trucks, and bicycles on display. The National Museum of Industrial History provides a guide through the area's rise as an industrial powerhouse and includes a hands-on demo on how a hot air balloon works. The Da Vinci Science Center offers interactive exhibits that make science fun, interesting, and exciting for kids.
- Colorful Crayons: Let your imagination run wild at Crayola Experience. There are dozens of creative activities to explore art, technology, and innovation. Visitors can create and name their own Crayola crayon, play in the Adventure Lab, take in an animated show and leave with colorful souvenirs from the Crayola Store.
- Jumping for Joy: Both Sky Zone and FreeFall are indoor trampoline parks where children can "snow with the flow" and enjoy a day full of "fun fitness." The fun doesn't stop there, families can battle it out at Lehigh Valley Laser Tag or race to the finish line with indoor go-karts at Lehigh Valley Grand Prix.
- Wintery Wonderland: Take a stroll in Historic Bethlehem. With docent-lead and self-guided tours, you'll learn all about this amazing place of history. Its historical and cultural importance is why it's in the running for the prestigious World Heritage List!
- Feel at Home in Your Hotel: Complete your trip with a stay at one of Lehigh Valley's amazing hotels and bed & breakfasts. From Historic Hotel Bethlehem to Renaissance Allentown to the Glasbern Inn, visitors will discover the unmatched luxurious comfort and beauty of what Lehigh Valley has to offer.
Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com for more things to do
About Discover Lehigh Valley
Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.
