Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking memoir that will inspire readers to not let history repeat itself, but instead, breakthrough by studying to show yourselves approved and persevere relentlessly.
LANCASTER, Pa., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Susan Torres shares a powerful and heartfelt story with readers, a lesson in identifying oneself and succeeding in a cruel world in Why? Not Me! ($36.49, paperback, 9781662844669; $9.99, e-book, 9781662844676).
Torres transparently tells her personal journey, a long time search for love, eager to have a romantic story of her own, fighting generational curses and a desperate endeavor to keep her family together. The author explains how she fell victim to the streets and was haunted by the beast from another generation who appeared in her sleep. Never did she realize that ten years of challenges were preparing her for victory, the next 10 years of clarity. To most, the challenges would seem common, but for Torres, she was forced to tame the evil that others run away from as she defined "whose she really was." Self-made while being misidentified, she remained relentless until she was marked by destruction, betrayed by corruption and down talked by her loved ones. Somehow, through it all, Torres got bolder and searched her history which miraculously led her to interpret God's mystery. Her story is remarkable and relatable, aimed to inspire readers to discover a spiritual awakening of their own.
When asked what inspired her to write this book, Torres said, "My past experiences and untold secrets inspired me to write this book of my life."
Susan Torres was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in south side Jamaica, Queens. She is a self-made entrepreneur in communications and finance with 25 years of experience in the financial industry. Torres is a kind and loving individual who always wants to see others progress before her own progress. Despite having endured so much throughout her life, she remained standing and is regarded as selfless and always wearing a contagious smile. Torres has been an advocate for many people in Lancaster City, while working with local companies to build portfolios and increase their growth. She worked with Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership to educate, instill and help fund first time home buyers because she truly embraced the concept that, "everyone deserves a place called home." Torres continues to eagerly break barriers as she continues to push through adversity. She considers herself a simple woman with simple needs who enjoys peace and meditation in pursuit of happiness. She also enjoys travelling, sightseeing and exploring history. Torres is proud to share this biography and her documentary, both long overdue in the making.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Why? Not Me! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Susan Torres, Salem Author Services, (717) 617-9427, yourpersonallc@gmail.com
SOURCE Xulon Press