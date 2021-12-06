MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Life Interrupted: And the Prayers That Brought Us Through": a powerful examination of the author's experiences with learning to trust in God. "Our Life Interrupted: And the Prayers That Brought Us Through" is the creation of published author Condase Weekes-Best, who was born and raised in Montserrat, West Indies, and currently resides in Boston, Massachusetts, with her loving husband, and their two sons.
Weekes-Best shares, "Sometimes, life hits us hard! It is in these times of despair, when wave after wave of trouble continue to overtake us that we eventually become tired and battle weary. The intensity of what we endure oftentimes causes us to lose our faith in God and our hope in his promises. Doubt and fear settle and makes a home in our mind. In Our Life Interrupted, the author encourages the reader and provides a path to peace and fulfilment from the depth of her own pain and experiences. The author opens her life sharing the dark situations that she and her family endured, how she had to learn to really trust and depend on God, and how God continues to be faithful through every situation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Condase Weekes-Best's new book is a powerful testament to the importance of faith within one's life.
Weekes-Best shares in hopes of empowering others who may be faced with similar hardships to hold tight to God's love to get through whatever life throws their way.
