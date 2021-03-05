MEADVILLE, Pa., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Enter In": an enthralling account of a man who embarks on a journey to defeat the pain in his heart and find triumph from his long-standing inner battles. "Enter In" is the creation of published author Connie Ann DeVanna-Francis, a happily remarried woman from Tennessee. She was born and raised in Ohio. For over twenty years this story came alive in her imagination and dreams. DeVanna-Francis shares, "Matthew Thomas, a middle-aged man, was marked with a scar from 1966, the worst summer of his childhood. It has physically healed but still pulsates with pain in his soul and motivates his self-will for vengeance. Matthew works as an alarm technician for ABO Securities, and due to an unexpected accident, he has to cover someone else's work orders and ends up doing a service call at his own childhood home.
"Deeply buried memories from forty years ago bubble back up to the surface as he returns to the house. Tucked away in the attic, as he ran wires for additional protection for the current owner, Matthew finds a major puzzle piece to his father's anger and rage.
"Matthew also returns to the former summer camp, now in ruins, to try to find clues that started the chain reaction to that traumatic summer. Drinking heavily and trying to deal with resurrected memories, Matthew ends up sending out a test signal to the Master of the universe, and it causes him to encounter a wonderful mysterious 'tree of life' of an unknown city of bees.
"He ends up taking a trip into the core of his soul, to ride his train of thought, to places that he is in denial that exist within him and lead to his pain to find where his treasure is. His greatest enemy is exposed and discovers a key to win the battle from the inside out.
"So come enter in, and take a trip into someone's thoughts and heart to reveal the absolute simplicity that only the Word can reveal. We all have dark places within us, but our maker knows all these things and has promised so much more if only we learn to look inward. So the question is, will you enter in?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Connie Ann DeVanna-Francis's new book takes the readers into an amazing exploration to a revelation of the Word. This novel aims to tell the journey of one man towards clearing his darkness and bring a reminder to everyone that beneath all of their dark places, there is peace and light with the Lord.
