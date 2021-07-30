MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reach for the Stars": an inspiring children's tale of self-love. "Reach for the Stars" is the creation of published author Connie B. Drumm, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who graduated from LIFE Bible College in 1975. She retired in 2015 from the Department of Homeland Security/TSA and FPS and gives thanks to God for overcoming breast cancer.
Drumm shares, "Children are such a blessing and gift from God and need to reach their potential and be the person God intended them to be. Our children should have positive input!
"'Pray to Jesus.'
"'Go for it!'
"'Give it your best!'
"'You are doing great!'
"'So proud of you!'
"It's heartbreaking thinking of a child having low self-esteem, feeling unloved, unimportant, being compared to others, and dreams shot down.
"'You won't amount to anything.'
"'You are a loser.'
"'You haven't got what it takes.'
"'Forget it, you can't.'
"Have a good impact in their lives. Help them reach for the stars and to dream big!
"'For with God, nothing will be impossible' (Luke 1:37 NKJV)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Connie B. Drumm's new book is a charming story intended to encourage young readers to strive for whatever they hope for themselves.
With an inspiring and lyrical narrative, little ones will be engaged and emboldened as this story unfolds.
View a synopsis of "Reach for the Stars" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Reach for the Stars" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Reach for the Stars," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing