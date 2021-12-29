MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hear Ye, Hear Ye: A Catholic Voice Crying in the Wilderness, 'Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord'": a potent argument for evaluation and reform of the modern Church. "Hear Ye, Hear Ye: A Catholic Voice Crying in the Wilderness, 'Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord'" is the creation of published author Conor Ward, a retired primary school principal who resides in Ireland.
Ward shares, "This book is aimed primarily at Catholics but has much to offer any Christian who is prepared to approach it with an open mind. For such a person, it offers an interesting and unique insight into a Catholic perspective on the times we are living in. It is a call for a radical reappraisal of what it means to be a mainstream Catholic.
"It is the considered view of the author that the Catholic Church, particularly in the Western world, has grown lukewarm and is in need of radical reformation, a true and genuine reformation from within. The people of God have largely lost sight of what it really means to be a follower of Christ, and many of the shepherds of the flock are themselves in need of radical renewal. Jesus said, 'I have come to cast fire upon the earth and how I wish it were already kindled' (Luke 12:49). Mostly, one does not see that fire in Catholics when we gather together to worship and pray. This book represents a sincere attempt to help rekindle that fire. Any criticism of the Church is to be taken in that context.
"Among the most radical assertions in this book is the assertion that mainstream Catholicism urgently needs to reclaim the Christ-given power to cast out demons and lay hands on the sick and heal them and the Holy Spirit gift of tongues, according to the words of Jesus: 'These are the signs that will accompany those who believe in Me: In My name they will cast out demons; they will have the gift of tongues…they will lay hands on the sick and they will recover' (Mark 16:17–18). Readers are urged to pay particular attention to the chapters which deal specifically with these issues.
"Equally radical within Catholic circles is the strong suggestion, based on Scripture, that the second coming of Jesus is imminent, perhaps even in this generation, and that we are already living through the beginning of the end-times: 'the beginning of birth pangs' (Matthew 24:8). It is a cause for deep concern that the institutional Catholic Church appears to be sleepwalking into what Jesus declared would be the greatest tribulation the world would ever see (Matthew 24:21). The chapters on 'Daniel and the Last Days' and 'The Book of Revelation' are particularly relevant for those with a keen interest in the second coming.
"It is absolutely vital that all Christians be properly informed and knowledgeable on end-times matters, lest they be led astray by 'false Christs and false prophets' (Matthew 24:24). Remember the warning from Scripture: 'My people perish from lack of knowledge' (Hosea 4:6).
"In addition to the above themes, this book seeks to set out in simple, easy-to-follow, chronological narrative the story of God's relationship with mankind from the fall of Lucifer right down to the last days. It is hoped that this will help readers get a better perspective on where they fit into the story of God's unfolding divine providence and perhaps have a better understanding of the extraordinary times we live in."
