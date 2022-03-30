"Why Don't We Drive From Portland, Oregon to Argentina?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Constance Glidden Josef is a remarkable true story of the author's experience with hitting the road for over five months through twelve countries.
Josef shares, "After twenty-five years, she has decided to publish a true adventure story of two friends who set off from Portland, Oregon, and drove a 4x4 (that already had 143,000 on it) to Argentina. An adventure that is not without dangers, laughs, and tears. Above all, it is the discovery about two people who never really knew each other until a year before.
"This amazing journey would achieve many personal discoveries and shared adventures. Come along for the drive and discover the beauty and wonder of thirteen countries and their welcoming people. Well, welcoming almost all the time! Stories were captured throughout the drive in 1995 and held in a box for twenty-five years. An adventure that took place during a time without the worldwide internet (no Google or Expedia) and no cell phone to call ahead. Nope, just guidebooks, planning, and paying attention to details.
"So come along and enjoy five and one-half months of pure adventure through mountains, countryside, border crossings that don't want you to cross constant question from officials (Are you sure you want to do this?), overnight sea voyage, finding the equator, a highway that turns into plane runway, and crossing the Andes during a brief break in a snowstorm. Over twelve thousand miles of daily adventure. Yes, come along for the ride."
Constance Glidden Josef's new book
Josef offers readers a shotgun-seat ride through a special journey that brought about innumerable memories and life lessons.
