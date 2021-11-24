MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Inconvenient Truth of Church Hurt": a gripping examination of modern concerns faced by many Christians. "The Inconvenient Truth of Church Hurt" is the creation of published author Contessa Brown, a native of Rhode Island who is currently working towards a master's degree in holistic clinical counseling from Salve Regina University.
Brown shares, "Church hurt. It is a real thing! Some say it's taboo or bad mouthing the church. Some refuse to talk about this phenomenon and try to sweep it under the rug. Within the pages of this book are real life experiences of church hurt. The purpose of this book is not to bash churches but to set souls free from hurt and pain. This workbook intends to provide relief and healing to those who have been hurt by a church or person(s) from a church. This book also intends to highlight areas where Christians can be more successful at reaching souls rather than damaging souls."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Contessa Brown's new book is a helpful resource for those seeking clarity on what is problematic within their home church.
Brown shares in hopes of encouraging others to lift one another instead of breaking each other down.
Consumers can purchase "The Inconvenient Truth of Church Hurt" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Inconvenient Truth of Church Hurt," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
