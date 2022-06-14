The Copley Consulting Group and Judge Consulting have been named to the Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2022. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
WAYNE, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Copley Consulting Group and Judge Consulting have been named to the Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2022. The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in selling and implementing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software. The annual list of Top 100 VARs selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller.
Organizations in the small- to mid-sized market are looking for solution providers who fully understand the products they sell to ensure they derive the maximum business value from those solutions. Over the last few years, cloud-based software has gained significant growth. Offering a more efficient operation solution, cloud ERP is the way of the future. The integration capabilities keep an organization's digital transformation on track for continued growth and success.
"As an Infor Gold Channel Partner, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible ERP solution for their business. Our 30+ years of service have proven that we maintain the highest level of talent within our organization. Our clients leverage us to manage various aspects and stages of their ERP project," - stated Andy Funk, Executive Vice President of The Copley Consulting Group. "We are proud and honored to be added to the list of Top 100 VARs as recognized by Bob Scott."
Copley and Judge offer not only Infor ERP Solutions but a distinct range of expert skill sets for easy integration into any business. As an Infor partner with micro-vertical expertise, Copley collaborates with companies to reduce costs and helps them run more efficiently.
"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field." Mr. Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 23 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.
About The Copley Consulting Group: Copley Consulting Group, a division of Judge Consulting, is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. Copley is a recognized leader in the strategy and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and business intelligence solutions in the United States. We pair small- to mid-size manufacturers and distributors with the foremost experts in software development and project management for the modernization and growth of organizations.
