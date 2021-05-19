MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Christian Approach: How to Live a Life of Thanksgiving to God": a concise read into the basic beliefs and practices of a Christian life. Drawn from personal experience, the author guides believers who feel lost in their spiritual journeys. "The Christian Approach: How to Live a Life of Thanksgiving to God" is the creation of published author Corey Fabricatore, an evangelical writer. He is also a firefighter and emergency medical technician who wishes to pursue a career in ministry serving Jesus Christ and his flock.
Fabricatore shares, "This book is the second in a series of biblically based books called The Christian Approach: How to Live a Life of Thanksgiving to God, a book for all Christians. However, it is primarily written to give scripturally based guidance to newer Christians and those believers who feel that their spiritual journey with God may have become stagnant.
"This book evaluates the core ways a believer can demonstrate their gratitude for the gift of salvation through faith alone in Jesus Christ and his atoning work at the cross. When implemented properly, the contents of this book allow you to live your life as a thank you to God, and you can also expect to see a spiritual maturity and growth, resulting in a stronger relationship with the Lord which will be obvious to the world.
"This book, using scripture as the top and sovereign authority, is also written to help the reader understand some of the unbiblical man-inspired doctrines and traditions which have a facade of Christianity within the church. Likewise, we will also examine doctrines and traditions within the church that are true biblical Christianity, solely inspired by the sovereign word of God, that is, the Bible.
"This book accomplishes this by examining the topics of the following: reading your Bible, obedience, baptism, prayer, worship, actions, evangelism, the Lord's supper, Christian fellowship, and using your spiritual gifts. Lastly, we conclude this book by examining the ways Satan tries to lead the world astray, including followers of Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corey Fabricatore's new book is a wonderful reminder that one's Christian life is a life from God and that they should continue living it the way He wants them to. Throughout the challenges and triumphs, giving Him thanks is one thing to show devotion to Him.
Heartwarming and moving, this manuscript beautifully shows what life of faith in Christ is.
View a synopsis of "The Christian Approach: How to Live a Life of Thanksgiving to God" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Christian Approach: How to Live a Life of Thanksgiving to God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
