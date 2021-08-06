MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mommy Has Cancer: What I Learned about Cancer, and How I Helped My Mommy": an emotional and thoughtful look at how cancer affects the entire family. "Mommy Has Cancer: What I Learned about Cancer, and How I Helped My Mommy" is the creation of published author Corey L. Stevenson Jr.
Stevenson Jr. shares, "Corey Jr. is a nine-year-old from Saint Louis, Missouri, who has chosen to share his journey during his mother's battle with breast cancer. Corey and his mom, Anastasia, wish to share this journey with you. Key takeaways from this book are to always be kind, always show love and always be thankful for your family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corey L. Stevenson Jr.'s new book is an encouraging and respectful narrative of lessons learned during a battle with cancer.
Families affected by this terrible disease will find this sweet tale of hope and bravery to be a helpful tool for explaining cancer to young readers.
