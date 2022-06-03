"The Process" from Christian Faith Publishing author Corey Soles is a compelling discussion of the author's life, beginning in the early days as a child witnessing worldly dangers and leading into a calling to serve the Lord.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Process": a potent reminder to trust in God's plan and lean into His mercy. "The Process" is the creation of published author Corey Soles, a native of Montgomery, Alabama, who overcame drugs and gang violence to achieve a life dedicated to God.
Soles shares, "In 2014, I began to reflect on my life and the many decisions I have made, good and bad, that brought me to the place where I am presently. I've had many ups and downs, and they have brought me to this place. As I looked back on some of my earlier years, like at the age of fifteen, I began to think what led me down the road. The lack of a father or a proper male figure in my life led me to the place where I got involved in gang life. I looked back on the many people whom I encountered and who influenced me on my road to finding my true identity. Christ Jesus motivated me to share the testimony of my trials and tribulation and how I was able to escape the death grip of this lifestyle.
"The book of Revelations 12:11 says, 'They were overcomers by the Blood of the Lamb and by the Words of their Testimony.' I feel that I need to share my accounts leading to my testimony and hope and pray that it will help someone who is looking for a way out to be transformed by the renewing of their mind to see a better view and to know that there is hope for them.
"I have placed my very heart into the writing of this book for the success of seeing many people's lives changed and discovering their identity and, most of all, finding Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior and the freedom from bondage and the death grip of any deadly lifestyle. Issues such as drugs, betrayal, and other life-changing events have caused devastation to our youth, which in turn motivated me to write this book. My prayer is that after reading this book, people will find themselves in loving embrace of a new life and a continued yearning that could only be possible with Christ Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corey Soles's new book will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers witness a man's journey from desperation to salvation.
Soles shares in hopes of empowering others on their spiritual journey as they become closer with God and find comfort in His grace.
