"CT's Streeeetttccccchhhheedddd Stories" from Christian Faith Publishing author Corey Williams is an enjoyable story of an adventure to build a bear trap and the unexpected retelling of CT's version of what happened in the woods.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2022 "CT's Streeeetttccccchhhheedddd Stories": a lighthearted story of fun and exaggeration. "CT's Streeeetttccccchhhheedddd Stories" is the creation of published author Corey Williams, a devoted husband and father who enjoys coaching youth soccer.
Williams shares, "CT is a daring young boy whose life is always an adventure. These adventures tend to get stretched way beyond belief when he recounts them. In 'The Bear Trap,' what starts off as a fun day in the woods digging a trap with his sister leads to one of CT's stretched-out stories!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corey Williams's new book will delight and entertain as young readers witness a silly tale of one little boy's dramatic retelling.
Williams draws inspiration from two imaginative sons to present a humorous and enjoyable fiction for young readers.
Consumers can purchase "CT's Streeeetttccccchhhheedddd Stories" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
