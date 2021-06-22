MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Wonder": an enjoyable tale of Noah's ark. "I Wonder" is the creation of published author Cori Anderson, a loving wife of thirty-six years who has raised five children with her husband, Gregg. Together, they have been blessed with seventeen grandchildren.

Anderson shares, "Do you ever wonder what the animals thought as Noah started building the ark and then gathering them in pairs to join him for forty days afloat? Were they anxious, excited, afraid? I Wonder takes a bit of a humorous look at what may have gone through their minds as they watched the whole thing unfold."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cori Anderson's new book is a humorous and engaging exploration of Noah's story.

Pairing a charming story with wonderfully crafted illustrations by Lintang Pandu, Anderson presents children with a golden opportunity to consider what it could have been like aboard Noah's ark.

View a synopsis of "I Wonder" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "I Wonder" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "I Wonder," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

