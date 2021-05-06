PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the growing use of prescription drugs, Coriell Life Sciences (CLS) – a leader in precision medicine dedicated to personalized medication safety – has been named the "Best Overall Genomics Company" in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. Conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.
"Nearly one-third of U.S. adults take five or more prescription drugs and, even when taken correctly, they can be dangerous for many based on variations in our DNA," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "The science of pharmacogenomics can now assist in assessing how each person will respond to medications, but CLS is taking this a step further with advanced technology that actually bridges the gap between genetic knowledge and clinical application to improve medication safety and efficacy. CLS is a true innovator in this space."
Combining pharmacogenomics with scientific data on drug interactions, patient-specific information, and personalized medication risk assessments, CLS uses advanced bioinformatics technology to deliver the most comprehensive medication safety solution on the market. The program, Corigen™, is powered by CLS' real-time medication decision support modeling tool, GeneDose LIVE™. This unique system provides physicians with updated medication risk information for their patients' current medication regimen and offers alternatives for safer therapy, all in real-time.
"We are essentially tackling the issue of trial-and-error prescribing by matching people with the most effective medications based on their DNA and other key factors. Not only does this provide individuals a faster path to better health, it also significantly reduces costs throughout the healthcare ecosystem," says CLS' President & CEO Scott Megill. "We are thrilled to win this recognition from MedTech Breakthrough as we continue raising awareness about the enormous potential this science and technology holds."
About Coriell Life Sciences
Coriell Life Sciences (CLS), a leader in genetic science, uses innovation in precision medicine to reduce healthcare costs and empower a healthier world. With advanced bioinformatics technology, CLS bridges the gap between genetic knowledge and clinical application and offers the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market. Visit coriell.com, email info@coriell.com or follow @CoriellLife.
