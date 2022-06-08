"Extraordinary Goose Wants a Wattle" from Christian Faith Publishing author Corieta McGlashen is an enjoyable tale of a mischievous goose who finds an unexpected lesson during a mission to find a wattle. Goose is secure within his thoughts and behavior on the farm; never contemplating how he could be an advantage and not a burden on the farm.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Extraordinary Goose Wants a Wattle": a hopeful message for young believers and the young at heart. "Extraordinary Goose Wants a Wattle" is the creation of published author Corieta McGlashen, a native of Jamaica who moved to the United States at eight years old. McGlashen is a graduate of Southeastern University, where she obtained a master's degree in educational leadership.
McGlashen shares, "Busybody Goose is well-known around the farm by all the animals both young and old. He enjoys his flair of fun, and sometimes gets into sticky situations that are annoying to the other animals. Goose does things to gain attention from his friends, whether it is positive or a negative reaction that he receives. One day, being his meddling self, Goose becomes intrigued by something interesting on the farm…hmm. He is one determined bird that embarked on a solo quest around the farm to gather a distinctive unrecognized treasure by others. His lone mission soon turned into a consuming passion that got him into some distress, or is there a lesson to be learned? Goose, being such a free-spirited bird, never thought of himself any more than what he was…a goose. What he desired most to please himself was not what God desired of him or created him to be. Goose's mission allowed him to experience something more amazing than he ever expected. Sometimes we need a little assurance and a little push to awaken the unique abilities that God has created inside of all of us. The special gifts of goose have yet to be reveal with the assistance of an old horse. What great skills or good moral traits do you possess or have yet to awaken within you? Embrace the gem that you are and be a blessing! Read on…"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corieta McGlashen's new book offers an important faith-based lesson and encourages growth in the vocabulary skills of young readers. Her book is excellent for teaching and cultivating Character Education in private, public, and charter schools. Corieta McGlashen's book, is a fantastic addition to school libraries and community libraries.
McGlashen shares in hopes of inspiring young believers to find value in themselves just as God made them. The wondering minds of those reading will be captivated by the lesson intended.
