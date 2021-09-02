MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Homemade Healthy Food and Treats for Dogs": a creative cookbook for pet lovers. "Homemade Healthy Food and Treats for Dogs" is the creation of published author Corinna Forbes, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who strives to provide nutritious meals for loved ones and fur babies alike.
Forbes shares, "The health and well-being of my dogs is what inspired me to create this cookbook. I wanted my dogs to have the proper nutrition in their food and treats. Also, another reason I created this book is because at the time, several dog food brands were being recalled, and I was worried my dogs' health was at risk if they were ingesting harmful ingredients. In my research, I found that dogs could actually eat a lot of the same foods people can eat. So it seemed the next step would be to create recipes with a variety of ingredients for my dogs that they would enjoy.
"My first step was to research approved ingredients for dogs. Then as research expanded on other food types, more variety of flavors seemed possible. I was surprised at all the fruits and vegetables dogs can have. My dogs and my friends' and coworkers' dogs were my taste testers. So far, no complaints. For the most part, the ingredients are inexpensive, and if you grow them yourself, it's even easier on the wallet. The protein could be the ingredient that costs the most.
"My dogs are so happy at lunchtime, they cannot stand still while we are dishing out their food. Our Bernese mountain dog jumps up to put her paws on the counter and drools while barking and my little one dances around on the floor. In my research, I found that homemade food could extend a dog's life by two years. This book took approximately a year plus in the making, and I hope that other people and dogs enjoy the recipes as much I enjoyed creating them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corinna Forbes's new book is an enjoyable collection of notes on appropriate dietary options for canine companions.
Through personal experience and research, Forbes offers a collection of useful tools and recipes for those who seek to have a more hands-on approach in monitoring their beloved dog's nutritional intake.
