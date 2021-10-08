MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Son Always Rises: 31-Day Devotional": a delightful opportunity for personal and spiritual growth. "The Son Always Rises: 31-Day Devotional" is the creation of published author Correne Constantino, a loving wife and mother who served as an educator for many years before changing career paths and switching to service in library sciences. She is a childhood leukemia survivor who praises God for many blessings.
Constantino shares, "How consistently does the sun rise each morning? Our Father in heaven promises to be even more faithful than the sun. He gives us His word and assures us that He will never leave us, nor forsake us (Hebrews 13:5).
"Our walk here on earth is not easy; we face many trials and heartaches. Jesus told us it wouldn't be: 'In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world' (John 16:33).
"The Son Always Rises is a thirty-one-day devotional created to remind and inspire us to live in the joy and peace we find in knowing our Savior. Through the hills and valleys of life, Jesus walks faithfully by our side. Each morning, the Son rises with us and promises to be at our side through whatever the day will bring. These daily devotions will remind you of His faithful love and help you set your feet on your daily walk with Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Correne Constantino's new book is an active and inspiring call to strengthen one's relationship with God daily.
Constantino shares in hopes of helping others find the peace, comfort, and joy that she has experienced through devoted worship.
