"Of Thunderstorms" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cosette Carter is a heartwarming narrative about overcoming one's fear of thunderstorms for young readers that is both visually and emotionally engaging
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Of Thunderstorms": a charming tale of a father's love. "Of Thunderstorms" is the creation of published author Cosette Carter, a native of Western Oregon who later moved to Texas but has since returned to Oregon, where she resides in a small cabin in the woods.
Carter shares, "Though this is a story of a thunderstorm, it's really a story of how to face one's fears, whatever they may be. And although it was there and then, it has become the path to here and now, over and over again."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cosette Carter's new book features striking illustrations by Nicoleta Dabija.
Carter presents a touching story base on a real experience that explores emotions, fears, and the natural world within the pages of this captivating juvenile fiction.
Consumers can purchase "Of Thunderstorms" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Of Thunderstorms," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
